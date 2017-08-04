Sheffield man jailed after subjecting teenager to years of sexual abuse

A Sheffield man who subjected a teenager to years of sexual abuse is now behind bars for the crimes.

Sixty-four year old Stephen Martin, of Holgate Avenue, Parson Cross, was jailed for seven years at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday, after being found guilty following a four-day trial last month.

Martin was jailed for four counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, after a jury found him guilty of abusing a young boy who he befriended.

“Martin systematically groomed this teenage boy, who he befriended, bribing him with sweets and presents before going on to sexually abuse him," Detective Constable Lee Atkins said.

“The abuse during his formative school years has had a huge impact on the rest of his life, and I cannot praise him enough for coming forward.

“The victim, who was just 14 at the time the abuse began, was forced to recount his horrendous ordeal after Martin pleaded not-guilty to the offences.

"The courage this takes is truly admirable and I’m pleased that the victim was able to see Martin jailed for his despicable crimes.

“I also hope that this demonstrates to anyone who may have been a victim of sexual abuse that it’s never too late to come forward.

"This man is now an adult and I’m thankful that he made the brave move of coming forward to us to tell us what happened, so that we could see this vile individual put behind bars.”

Martin has also been subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

If you have any concerns, or would like to report an incident, call 101 or the national child sexual exploitation line, Say Something, on 116000.