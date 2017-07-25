Sheffield man in possession of baby sex abuse pornography and bestiality images avoids jail

A 32-year-old man Sheffield, who admitted to possessing hundreds of illegal pornographic images including ones depicting bestiality and a six-month-old baby being abused, has avoided jail.

Sheffield Crown Court heard after receiving a tip-off, South Yorkshire Police arrived at Robert Corker's address in Callow Place, Gleadless on September 28 last year, after first attending his father's home who then directed them to the right location.

Prosecuting, Stephanie Hollis, told the court that by the time officers arrived at Corker's home, a file clearing programme was 51 per cent completed on one of the two laptops they found at his property.

Ms Hollis said one of the officers involved managed to stop the clearance programme before any more files were deleted.

A mobile phone and an external hard-drive were also confiscated from the 32-year-old.

Ms Hollis said: "Police recovered a phone from the defendant as a result of comments made by him. He said: 'I think I know what you're on about, it should be on my phone'."

After forensic testing was carried out on the four electrical devices, police found a total of 544 illegal pornographic images on his computer, including 24 images of what is classed as 'extreme pornography'.

The most disturbing content found on Corker's devices included images depicting a woman having sex with a dog, a six-month old baby boy being sexually abused and a six-year-old child involved in sexual activity with an adult male.

Corker, who has no previous convictions, made full admission in police interview, the court was told.

He admitted to a string of charges including making indecent images of a child, possession of prohibited images of a child and possession of extreme pornographic images at an earlier hearing.

Defending, Gurdial Singh, said Corker fully acknowledged his guilt and had taken steps to rehabilitate himself since the discovery of the images.

Mr Singh said: "It may be that intervention now assists him, and assists society going forwards."

Judge Sarah Wright said she faced 'a stark choice' when choosing how to sentence Corker.

She said: "It's clear from the report you have embarked on a process of addressing your issues and the reasons for your offending. You have done all you can to understand and overcome your issues.

"I face a stark choice. To send you to prison for a period, would mean effectively stopping the work you have been doing in its tracks. Or I could give you a community order."

Judge Wright opted to make Corker the subject of a three-year community order with a requirement that involves addressing his sexual offending.

She said: "Make no mistake, this is no easy order and if you breach this order you will be brought back to court."

Corker was also made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order, and was placed on the sex offenders' register at an earlier hearing.