Sheffield man goes on trial accused of mowing man down during 'apocalyptic' brawl involving 150 people

A 31-year-old man has gone on trial accused of mowing a man down with his car during an ‘apocalyptic’ brawl involving 150 men on a Sheffield street.

Jurors were told how Liam Sharp, of Chadwick Road, Woodthorpe ran over Nazeem Hussain in Staniforth Road, Darnall just before 7pm on July 17 last year.

Prosecuting, Christopher Rose, said: “The accusation is that he either deliberately drove his car at Mr Hussain or that he drove his car so dangerously that he ran Mr Hussain over.

“Either way, he caused Mr Hussain to suffer really serious injuries.”

In the moments leading up to the collision, which left Mr Hussain with injuries including a fractured spine and a broken leg, he had been visiting a barbers on Staniforth Road, the court was told.

“He was having his haircut when he saw someone being attacked by a group of males. He had gone to intervene.

"He recalls seeing cars being damaged but remembers little after that, except for lying on the ground and being in hospital,” added Mr Rose.

Sharp, aged 31, told police that he does not know Mr Hussain and was in the area because he was in his partner’s grey Ford Focus car looking for his younger brother’s moped, which had been stolen earlier that day.

On arriving in Staniforth Road, Sharp came across what he described as an ‘apocalyptic’ mass-riot involving 150 Asian males, some of whom he says he recognised.

Sharp says he saw his sister’s partner arguing with one of the people involved in the brawl, and so attempted to get between the pair.

But after deciding he was not going to be able to stop the altercation, he returned to his vehicle, which he says was being ‘smashed up,’ and got into it.

Mr Rose said: “He turned into a dead end so that he could turn around and pick his sister up.

"As he was doing that, people got into his car, they were in fact his friends but he had not realised that. He panicked and ‘put his foot down’ but there was a bang.”

Sharp claims he did not see Mr Hussain because he was too busy looking for his sister.

He denies one count of wounding with intent and another of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The trial continues.