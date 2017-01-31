Sheffield man due in court for cheating in driving theory test

A Sheffield man is due to be sentenced today for cheating in a driving theory test - by having the answers fed to him via a mobile phone and hidden earpiece.

Zaid Sultan, aged 33, of Calvert Road, Darnall, took his test in Nottingham but was helped by a mystery person listening in to the test on a mobile phone and feeding the answers back.

Sultan was wearing a hidden earpiece in the test room, which was linked to a mobile phone tucked into one of his socks.

He passed the test and was detained by a fraud investigator as he left the test room.

Nottingham magistrates heard Sultan, who had an Arabic interpreter at court, speaks little English and had failed the theory test three times before.

He claimed he did not understand the questions because of the language barrier.

Sultan admitted fraud earlier this month and was granted bail until today, when he will be sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court.

