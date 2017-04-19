Sheffield man Dean Cambridge to run London Marathon for charity

A Sheffield man will run the London Marathon on Sunday to raise money and awareness for a charity supporting the under 25s.

A Sheffield man will run the London Marathon on Sunday to raise money and awareness for a charity supporting the under 25s.

Dean Cambridge, 24, will undertake the 26.2 mile run in support of the Mix, which is the largest digital youth charity in the UK.

Mr Cambridge has battled mental health issues after being abandoned by his biological parents and placed in foster care at the age of eight.

This lack of strong parental figures left him confused and lonely during his most formative years.

Now happily married and father of three, he's a strong advocate for mental health support for young people.

"I know what it’s like to feel lonely as a child,” Mr Cambridge said.

“I don’t want anyone to go through what I did. It’s a very dark place to be in.

“So when I discovered the standard of support offered by The Mix to young people, no matter their issues or background, I wanted to support them.

“It’s an honour to be running the 2017 London Marathon on their behalf as part of team Heads Together."

The Mix is designed to empower young people by offering confidential support through phone, text, web, social and counselling.

It connects young people to experts and their peers to talk about any issues they face.

The Mix reaches 2 million young people each year through the technology of their choice.

The Mix, as part of the Royal Foundation Heads Together campaign, is the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon Charity of the Year.

You can support Dean by donating on the fundraising page http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/DeanCambridge.KNOWHOW or follow the runners' journey on social media using the hashtags #TheMixHeroes and #TeamHeadsTogether.