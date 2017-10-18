Sheffield man charged with sex attacks in children's home

A Sheffield man has been charged with 19 sex offences in a children's home.

Michael Robinson, aged 63, of Hermit Hill, Wortley, has been charged with offences including buggery, indecent assaults, possession of images and gross indecency relating to offences alleged to have been committed over 30 years ago.

All of the charges relate to incidents said to have taken place at a a children's home in Radford, Nottinghamshire, between 1981 and 1983.