Sheffield man charged with intent to supply class A drugs

A Sheffield man has been charged with possession of class A drugs after he was arrested in Pitsmoor yesterday.

Bakish Khan, 39, was found with a large quantity of drugs when he was stopped on Abbeyfield Road at about 1pm.

The drugs are suspected to be heroin.

Khan, a Firshill Road, Sheffield man, was arrested and taken into police custody.

Police found more class A drugs at his home.

Khan was today charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply. He has been remanded and will appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court tomorrow.