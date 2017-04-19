Sheffield man attacked with a hammer as thugs steal electrical equipment from his van

A Sheffield man was hit round the head with a hammer as he tried to stop thieves breaking into his van last night.

The 27-year-old had returned from work to his home in Woodhouse at around 9.45pm when he noticed a gang of young men loitering near his van.

After entering his home, the man then decided to go back outside to check on the safety of his van.

However, when he went back outside he saw that the three young men had broken into his van and were in the process of stealing electrical tools from inside.

The man approached the group of men, warning them that he was going to call the police, when he was hit around the head with a hammer.

The young men then began kicking and punching him in the head before driving away from the scene. The man was treated at hospital for facial injuries.

Around £2000 worth of electrical equipment was stolen during the raid and the man has urged any witnesses to get in touch with police.