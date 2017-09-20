Sheffield man arrested over Class A drugs found in Chesterfield

A Sheffield man was one of five arrested this week following the discovery of Class A drugs in two cars in Chesterfield.

The 23-year-old, from Sheffield, was arrested with two Chesterfield men, aged 41 and 36, following the discovery of drugs during a police search of car in Derby Road, Chesterfield, yesterday.

Crack cocaine and heroin were found in a Vauxhall Corsa stopped by police officers close to Thorntree Court, Grangewood, on Monday afternoon.

Two Chesterfield men, aged 24 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

Both men were questioned and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Inspector Dave Nicholls, of the Chesterfield Local Policing Unit, said: “We are working hard to investigate and disrupt the supply of drugs in the Chesterfield area.

“It is vital that our communities come to us if they have any information about the misuse of drugs. We take reports of illegal drug activity very seriously and will always follow up on any information we receive.”