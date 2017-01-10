Sheffield man, aged 40, missing from home

Concern growing for missing Sheffield man, 40

A Sheffield man who went miossing from home today is being sought by police.

Concern is growing for the welfare of 40-year-old Sebastiano Constantino who was last seen at 8.30am leaving his home in Pinner Road, Ecclesall.

Police say he is 5ft 7ins tall, with an olive complexion and blue eyes.

He was reportedly wearing dark blue jeans, tan-coloured work boots and a blue jumper with ‘Sheffield Building Company’ written on it.

He may also be wearing a navy blue hooded jacket.

Family and friends are growing increasingly concerned for Sebastiano’s welfare and officers want to hear from anyone who knows where he is.

Please call 101 quoting incident number 290 of January 10.