Sheffield man admits possession of wild owl

A Sheffield man has admitted to illegally keeping a wild tawny owl.

Police visited the home of Dwaine Tavernor in September last year and found the owl was wearing a leg ring indicating that it had been lawfully bred in captivity.

But when officers from the National Wildlife Crime Unit made inquiries about the provenance of the owl they found that the ring had originally been fitted to a captive bred barn owl then removed and refitted on the tawny owl.

Tavernor, aged 34, of Knutton Road, Parson Cross, pleaded guilty to possessing a wild tawny owl at Sheffield Magistrates Court on March 8.

He is due to be sentenced on Monday, April 10.