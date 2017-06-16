Sheffield man adds Henderson's Relish tattoo to his city based sleeve

A Sheffield devotee has added another landmark to his very unique tattoo tribute.

David Izzard, 36, decided that the typical roses and stars weren't for him and he set his heart on something more meaningful.

Sheffield-born David said that his city meant so much to him that he choose iconic buildings and statues to decorate his arm.

The latest edition to David's arm-full of Sheffield landmarks is the old Henderson's Relish factory on Leavygreave Road.

The other Sheffield tattoos David has accumilated include; the Crucible, the Lyceum, the Peace Gardens, the Winter Gardens, the old Hole in the Road, the bronze 'Steel Workers' statue in Meadowhall, the Leadmill club sign, the Cooling Towers, Bramhall Lane, and a Sheffield United badge.

David who lives in Gleadless has had all of his tattoos completed at 'Bullie Ink' tattoo parlour on Birley Moor Road, Gleadless.

His latest addition was added last Saturday and plans to add even more Sheffield based tattoos to his sleeve in the future.

The next one on the list is a bulldog logo of the 'Bullie Ink' tattoo parlour where David has been going to have his tattoos done.

David said: "the tattooist I go to always says he has never worked on something so detailed in his life"

Orginially from the Wincobank area David also has plans to add some road signs to his arm. These will include the 'Welcome to Sheffield' sign' as well as road signs from his previous and current addresses.

On a recent trip to America David said he was stopped every 30 minutes by somebody who was intrigued by what his tattoos were.

He said: "people were constantly asking what they all meant, it ended up driving my partner mad!

"I always get people saying they have never seen anything like it"