Sheffield man, 81, admits indecent assault on multiple victims

An 81-year-old man has today admitted multiple charges of indecent assault and misconduct in a public office.

Roger Dodds, of Cotswold Road, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court and pleaded guilty to four counts of indecent assault on a man aged 16 or over and one count of misconduct in a public office.

The charges of indecent assault relate to four separate victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons. The charge of misconduct in a public office will lie on file.

In an earlier hearing, Dodds had entered a guilty plea to a separate charge of indecent assault. This charge relates to a fifth victim.

Investigating officer Stephen Howson said outside of court: “I am pleased that Dodds has accepted responsibility for his awful crimes in court today.

“I want to recognise the courage of the victims who have come forward to tell police about Dodds’ crimes, which spanned the 1970s to 1990s.

“I hope the victims feel they have got some form of closure following today’s guilty pleas, knowing that their abuser has been brought before the courts for what he did to them all those years ago.

“This case demonstrates that we will continue our pursuit of sexual offenders, no matter when the crime took place. We are committed to listening to victims of sexual abuse and doing all we can to get justice.”

Dodds has been bailed and will be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court in February 2017.