Sheffield mainline upgrade scrapped

THE planned upgrade of the main line connecting Sheffield to London was scrapped today.

The Government announced the electrification of the Midland mainline would not go ahead.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling insisted the use of better trains would make the work unnecessary.

Mr Grayling said: "We are making the biggest investment in the railways since the Victorian era and upgrading services across the country, including in Wales, the Midlands and the North.

“Passengers expect and deserve high quality rail services and we are committed to using the best available technology for each part of the network, delivering significant benefits for those who use our railways.”

Midland mainline electrification was originally due to be completed by 2023 but was one of a number of projects put on hold in 2015 as the Government admitted its rail upgrade plans had hit problems.

A new completion date of 2023 was later set by then transport secretary Sir Patrick McLoughlin.

The Government today said 'bi-mode' trains, which can operate on diesel or electric, would be introduced on the line from 2022 making electrification of the route between Sheffield and Nottingham unnecessary,

The Department for Transport said the trains would "improve journeys sooner, without the need for wires and masts on the whole route".

Journey times between Nottingham and Sheffield will be cut by 20 minutes, the Government said, with a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats available on trains to London at peak times.