Sheffield Lotto players on red alert for Tuesday's historic EuroMillions £167million jackpot

Lucky lotto players in Sheffield could win an estimated £167million after a tenth EuroMillions rollover last night.

The gigantic jackpot is the highest ever amount offered to lotto players in the UK and the rest of Europe.

It comes after nobody scooped the eye-watering £155 million mega-draw prize last night, meaning the fund will now roll over for a tenth time.

Sheffield lotto players will be on red-alert after the city was named as one of the luckiest in the country earlier this month.

Nearly 100 people in Sheffield have become National Lottery millionaire since the launch of the competition, more than four every year.

If the jackpot is claimed on Tuesday, it will be the biggest lottery win in British and European history.

The biggest EuroMillions win to date is £161million which was won in July 2011.