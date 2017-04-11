Sheffield lapdancing club to discover its fate today

A Sheffield lapdancing club is set to find out today if its licence will be renewed.

Spearmint Rhino's application to renew its sexual entertainment venue licence, which has allowed it to operate from Brown Street for 15 years, is to be considered by Sheffield Council's licensing committee this morning.

There have been around 100 objections but some letters of support for the venue, including some written by club dancers.

The council is currently rethinking its sex establishment policy, and a key aspect is to limit the number of sexual entertainment venues in the city to two.

Spearmint Rhino and La Chambre swingers club in Attercliffe already have licences, so no more would be allowed under the proposed policy.

The licensing meeting will take place at Sheffield Town Hall at 10am.