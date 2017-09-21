Sheffield landlord prosecuted over homes in city

A landlord has been prosecuted over the condition of homes he rents out in Sheffield.

Sheffield Council took action against Wasim Khan, of Abbeydale Road, and the company he runs, Hallam Hills Ltd, over two homes which had not been licensed or maintained correctly.

One of the properties was in Club Garden Road, Sharrow and the other in Bannerdale Road, Bannerdale.

They had both been converted into houses of multiple occupancy.

Neither Mr Khan nor any representative of Hallam Hills Ltd attended the prosecution hearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court and allegations were proved in their absence.

Both Khan and Hallam Hills Ltd were was fined £2,600 for 13 offences and ordered to pay £1,200 costs..

In a separate case, on the same day, Sheffield City Council prosecuted landlord Mark Reaney, of The Quadrant, Firth Park, Sheffield, for similar offences.

Mr Reaney pleaded guilty to failing to licence his property and breaching regulations.

He was served with a conditional order of discharge and ordered to pay costs of £1,295 costs.

Councillor Jayne Dunn, Sheffield Council's Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Community Safety, said: “We’re one of the leading authorities in this area and I will continue to fight for good quality, safe housing. These latest prosecutions show just how seriously the council takes this.

“We will continue to clamp down on bad practices. It is not right that some landlords put profit before tenant safety.”