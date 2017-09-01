Sheffield landlord prosecuted after illegally evicting tenant

A Sheffield landlord has been handed a hefty after he illegally evicted his tenant.

Suhail Mahmood, aged 30, of Main Road, Handsworth, was convicted at Sheffield’s Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 29 August, after telling his tenant to move out before removing and changing his locks a few days later.

Mahmood was ordered to pay £700 compensation to his tenant, as well as a £2,000 fine and £1,000 court costs, totalling £3,700.

Coun Jayne Dunn, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety at Sheffield Council, said: “It’s not right that a landlord thinks it’s acceptable to give notice on their property and expect someone to move out within a matter of days. These are people’s homes and they need some security.

“We put a huge amount of time into clamping down on bad letting practices and I am determined to keep this up. Luckily we have some excellent landlords in our city and the vast majority meet their legal responsibilities.

“I want Mr Mahmood’s case to act as a warning to others – we can and will act.”

This is Sheffield Council’s second prosecution under the Protection from Eviction Act within a week.

Another landlord was given an electronically-tagged curfew order and was ordered to pay £650 in court costs, plus an £85 victim surcharge.

Sheffield Council also regulates the private rented housing market in Sheffield to make sure landlords are meeting their legal responsibilities.

To report any concerns about private rented accommodation contact the council’s private housing team on 0114 273 4680 or by emailing phs@sheffield.gov.uk