Sheffield ladies strut their stuff to support city’s young people

Ladies willl take to the catwalk next month as they stage a fashion show and shopping event to support Sheffield’s vulnerable young people.

The event staged by the Golddigger Trust is on May 2, from 7.30pm at The Well Church on Ecclesall Road.

Local ladies, aged from 16 – 50 years, will strut their stuff for the audience, including some ‘I’m the Girl I Want To Be’ course graduates, who will demonstrate just how much they now believe in themselves by modelling the beautiful bargains.

Tickets are £6 and include a free drink on arrival. After the show, attendees will be able to buy any of the clothes, in a wide range of sizes at a greatly reduced price. Brands include: M&S, Topshop, New Look, Wallis, Evans, Windsmoor, River Island and more.

Refreshments will be available and there will be a prize raffle.

See the website for tickets at www.golddiggertrust.co.uk.

The Golddigger Trust aims to unearth value and see real transformation in the lives of vulnerable young people.

The charity supports hundreds of vulnerable young people in Sheffield every year in local schools, youth groups and at their Centre for Young People on Psalter Lane.

This is achieved through mentoring, self-esteem and relationships courses, child sexual exploitation awareness sessions, football outreach and music and craft workshops, with thousands more helped through national projects and training programmes.

With mental health and emotional wellbeing issues among young people increasingly on the rise, demand for the support Golddigger Trust provides is huge. Community fundraising events are vital to raise both cash and awareness of issues surrounding teens.

