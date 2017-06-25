Sheffield infant school given teaching school status

A Sheffield infant school has been chosen to recruit and train new teachers.

Dobcroft Infant School, on Pingle Road, Millhouses, is one of only several dozen schools across the country chosen to become a Teaching School Alliance.

The new teaching school will be called the Silversmith Teaching School Alliance.

Headteacher Cathy Rowland is now one of more than 75 heads to be appointed to the role of national leader of education.

She said: “This is of course fantastic news for the staff, school and pupils and we are extremely pleased to have been given such an honour.

"This accolade nationally recognises the teaching ability of our hard working staff.

"I am lucky to have such a great team and welcome this recognition on behalf of us all.

“Being seen as a national leader is a huge prestige and is a boost to us all here at Dobcroft Infant School and I am sure parents and carers will be pleased with this outcome.

“After a tough year dealing with budget pressures squeezing our limited resources which in turn has taken its toll on staff morale; this couldn’t have come at a better time for us all.”

Introduced in 2011, teaching schools are excellent schools that work with partnership schools in an alliance to provide high qualit yteaching training and professional development opportunities for all teachers at all stages of their careers.

They raise standards through supporting other schools, especially those in challenging circumstances, and ensure that the most talented school leaders are spotted and supported to become successful headteachers.

National leaders of education along with staff in their school – appointed as national support schools – use their knowledge and experience to provide additional leadership capacity in other schools in need of support.

The type of support provided is flexible and tailored to meet the needs of each individual school. National leaders of education also have responsibility for developing the next generation of leaders and national support schools.

Teaching schools receive annual core funding to enable them to build the leadership and administrative capacity to allow them carry out the work. This is currently £60,000 for the first year, £50,000 the following year to help with start-up costs and £40,000 in subsequent years.

Roger Pope, chairman of the National College for Teaching and Leadership, said: “I’d like to congratulate Dobcroft Infant School and Cathy Rowland on being appointed as a teaching school and a national leader of education. They should be very proud of this achievement.

“Teaching schools and national leaders of education are at the heart of school improvement. They’re supporting other schools, attracting and training the best new teachers and developing the next generation of leaders. At NCTL, we want to do all we can to support their work.“