Sheffield in list of UK's clumsiest cities - but Leeds tops the rundown as names of doziest people also revealed

The names of Britain's clumsiest people and places have been revealed - and Sheffield has been named in the rundown - but we're nowhere near as bad as Leeds.
Sheffield was ranked as the UK's 13th clumsiest city for smashed phones, while Leeds was the clear runaway winner, topping the list.
And it has also revealed that people called Ben and Sarah are the UK's clumsiest when it comes to needing their handsets repaired - you can see the full list of the country's clumsiest names below.
Phone repair specialist iSmash ranked the population’s clumsiest men and women according to their first names - with Ben top for men and Sarah top for women.
And following the data, iSmash is offering £10 off repairs to anyone called Ben or Sarah until the end of August, 2017.
The stats revealed that men are the clumsier sex – accounting for over 70% (76%) of UK phone breakages in the last three months.
Data collected from over 25,000 phone repairs across the UK in the last three months has shown that Ben and Sarahs are among the most likely people to damage their handsets.
After Sarah, the women most likely to be seen donning a broken mobile are Emmas, Lauras, Charlottes and Lucys. On the other end of the spectrum, if you’re a Rebecca or Anna, it’s quite likely that your phone is in safe hands, with those names sitting at the bottom of the list along with Jonathan and Ian.
Julian Shovlin, founder of iSmash, added: “We carried out the research to see if there was any correlation that might exist between names and phone breakages, with the results suggesting that certain names have less luck than others. Damaging your phone is always very inconvenient and if your name is on the list, I would suggest buying a case to help save you from future breakages!
The UK’s 30 clumsiest people:
1. Ben
2. James
3. David
4. Paul
5. Sarah
6. Mark
7. Richard
8. Andrew
9. Alex
10. Chris
11. John
12. Michael
13. Daniel
14. Emma
15. Simon
16. Matthew
17. Robert
18. Laura
19. Charlotte
20. Philip
21. Nick
22. Peter
23. Tom
24. Lucy
25. Sam
26. Stephen
27. Anna
28. Rebecca
29. Ian
30. Jonathan
Top five clumsiest men:
1. Ben
2. James
3. David
4. Paul
5. Mark
Top five clumsiest women:
1. Sarah
2. Emma
3. Laura
4. Charlotte
5. Lucy
The UK’s 25 clumsiest cities:
1. Leeds
2. Nottingham
3. Bristol
4. Newcastle
5. Manchester
6. Glasgow
7. Cardiff
8. Brighton
9. Birmingham
10. Liverpool
11. Belfast
12. Edinburgh
13. Sheffield
14. Plymouth
15. Coventry
16. Derby
17. Stoke-on-Trent
18. Wolverhampton
19. Hull
20. Leicester
21. Bradford
22. Sunderland
23. London
24. Swansea
25. Wakefield
