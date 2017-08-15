Sheffield in list of UK's clumsiest cities - but Leeds tops the rundown as names of doziest people also revealed

The names of Britain's clumsiest people and places have been revealed - and Sheffield has been named in the rundown - but we're nowhere near as bad as Leeds.

Sheffield was ranked as the UK's 13th clumsiest city for smashed phones, while Leeds was the clear runaway winner, topping the list.

And it has also revealed that people called Ben and Sarah are the UK's clumsiest when it comes to needing their handsets repaired - you can see the full list of the country's clumsiest names below.

Phone repair specialist iSmash ranked the population’s clumsiest men and women according to their first names - with Ben top for men and Sarah top for women.

And following the data, iSmash is offering £10 off repairs to anyone called Ben or Sarah until the end of August, 2017.

The stats revealed that men are the clumsier sex – accounting for over 70% (76%) of UK phone breakages in the last three months.

Data collected from over 25,000 phone repairs across the UK in the last three months has shown that Ben and Sarahs are among the most likely people to damage their handsets.

After Sarah, the women most likely to be seen donning a broken mobile are Emmas, Lauras, Charlottes and Lucys. On the other end of the spectrum, if you’re a Rebecca or Anna, it’s quite likely that your phone is in safe hands, with those names sitting at the bottom of the list along with Jonathan and Ian.

Julian Shovlin, founder of iSmash, added: “We carried out the research to see if there was any correlation that might exist between names and phone breakages, with the results suggesting that certain names have less luck than others. Damaging your phone is always very inconvenient and if your name is on the list, I would suggest buying a case to help save you from future breakages!

The UK’s 30 clumsiest people:

1. Ben

2. James

3. David

4. Paul

5. Sarah

6. Mark

7. Richard

8. Andrew

9. Alex

10. Chris

11. John

12. Michael

13. Daniel

14. Emma

15. Simon

16. Matthew

17. Robert

18. Laura

19. Charlotte

20. Philip

21. Nick

22. Peter

23. Tom

24. Lucy

25. Sam

26. Stephen

27. Anna

28. Rebecca

29. Ian

30. Jonathan

The UK’s 25 clumsiest cities:

1. Leeds

2. Nottingham

3. Bristol

4. Newcastle

5. Manchester

6. Glasgow

7. Cardiff

8. Brighton

9. Birmingham

10. Liverpool

11. Belfast

12. Edinburgh

13. Sheffield

14. Plymouth

15. Coventry

16. Derby

17. Stoke-on-Trent

18. Wolverhampton

19. Hull

20. Leicester

21. Bradford

22. Sunderland

23. London

24. Swansea

25. Wakefield