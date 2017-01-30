Sheffield house sealed up for three months over drugs and anti-social behaviour

A house in Sheffield has been sealed up following months of anti-social behaviour and drug issues there.

South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield Council applied to the courts for a closure order for the property in Wensley Street, Page Hall, in a final bid to tackle anti-social behaviour and drug issues at the property.

A number of police raids have been carried out at the house but the issues have persisted.

Sergeant Katie Rowland-Wilson, from South Yorkshire Police, said: “The house in Wensley Street has been subject to numerous warrants by the anti-social behaviour tasking team over recent months due to ongoing issues in relation to drugs and anti-social behaviour.

“Despite ongoing attempts to tackle these issues within the community, this particular property and the people visiting and living there proved to be a source of anti-social behaviour in the area.

“This was causing concern for residents and as such we took action under the Police and Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act to put a case to the court to ban access to the house.

“The order, granted to us for three months, means that the house will be closed, both to the tenant and anyone else, for that duration.

“Through working jointly with Sheffield City Council’s anti-social behaviour team we are committed to tackling anti-social behaviour across Sheffield and will utilise everything we can to ensure that it is not a blight on people’s lives this includes action on tenancy agreements. In this case absolute possession is sought.

"No-one should have to suffer because of anti-social behaviour and I’d ask anyone with concerns to report incidents to us."

