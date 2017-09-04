Sheffield hotel demolition work starts

Demolition work has started today on a Sheffield hotel which can be seen across the city.

The former Forte Posthouse Hotel, known locally as Hallam Tower, fell into a state of disrepair after closing in 2004.

The 11-storey hotel on Manchester Road, Broomhill, is to be demolished over the next eight weeks.

Plans for apartments and townhouses were approved in 2009 but building work never started.

The hotel was bought in 2015 by the Blenheim Group, which submitted new plans to vary the conditions agreed eight years ago, including demolishing more of the tower block than first agreed.