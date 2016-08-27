Sheffield hospitals to hold nurse, midwife and operating department practitioner recruitment day

Hundreds of qualified nurses, midwives and operating department practitioners will get the chance to learn more about a career in nursing at special recruitment day being held by Sheffield hospitals.

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is to host the event – which last year attracted more than 100 nurses, midwives, and operating department practitioners from Sheffield and beyond – for the third consecutive year running.

It will take place on September 10 between 10am and 2pm on the R Floor of the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

Featuring a wide range of interactive ‘market style’ stalls, visitors will be able to meet with highly experienced and committed nurse representatives from a range of specialisms so they can learn more about the roles available and the benefits of a career at the Trust.

Chris Morley, Deputy Chief Nurse at Sheffield Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Amazing things happen at our hospital every day, and we pride ourselves on providing high quality nursing care to patients.

"As a large NHS teaching hospital Trust providing a range of specialisms, some of which are not available anywhere else in the country, there are lots of attractive and exciting career development opportunities available here at the Trust. If you are a nurse, midwife, or operating department practitioner, whether you are in your final year of study, are looking to progress your career, or simply want to return to practice, our teams would love to meet with you so we can tell you more about the varied and interesting roles available.”

As well as flexible working arrangements, transfer register for qualified nurses, support for top-up degrees, structured career pathways, health and well-being benefits and discounts, the Trust also offers on-site childcare facilities and a free shuttle bus service between hospital sites.

The event will take place at the R Floor in the Royal Hallamshire Hospital Tower Block on Glossop Road, Sheffield S10 2JF. Free car parking is available for the event at the multi-storey car park next to the Hallamshire Hospital. Entry is free, and booking is not necessary. Light refreshments will be available on the day.