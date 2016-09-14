Sheffield hospitals secure £4m grant to fund research into dementia and Parkinson's disease

Hospitals in Sheffield have secured a multi-million grant to fund groundbreaking research into treatments and the prevention of diseases like dementia and multiple sclerosis.

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has been awarded over £4m of Government funding to pioneer medical breakthroughs in the treatment, diagnosis and prevention of a number of devastatingly progressive illnesses including Parkinson’s disease, motor neuron disease, strokes, dementia and multiple sclerosis.

Twenty NHS and University partnerships across England, including here in Sheffield, have each been awarded funding, through the National Institute for Health Research, aiming to boost growth in clinical research in cities across the country.

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals alongside the University of Sheffield, will now be designated as one of twenty NIHR Biomedical Research Centres.

Sir Andrew Cash, Chief Executive for Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are delighted to have been designated as an NIHR Biomedical Research Centre. Sheffield is a recognised leader in neurosciences, and together with our strong partnerships with the city’s universities, this £4m will help us further develop and pioneer medical breakthroughs which aim to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders and their families across the globe.”

Professor Dame Pamela Shaw, Consultant Neurologist at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals said: “We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award from the National Institute for Health Research.

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals has been granted 4m to help with research and treatment of diseases such as dementia and Parkinson's

"This will take our research effort to a new level for the benefit of patients with neurological conditions. The funding will enable us to develop exciting discoveries emerging from basic neuroscience research into experimental medicine studies aimed at developing new treatments and better outcomes for our patients.”

The investment is part of a £816 million package of national research funding announced today by Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt and will begin from April 2017.

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust consists of The Royal Hallamshire Hospital, The Northern General Hospital, Weston Park Cancer Hospital, Jessop Wing Maternity Hospital and Charles Clifford Dental Hospital.