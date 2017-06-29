Sheffield Hospital hub will help charity

A striking new fundraising hub has been unveiled at a Sheffield hospital to raise more awareness of its charities vital work.

The city’s leading health charity hopes the hub, at the main entrance of the Northern General Hospital, will become a magnet for patients and families seeking to find out more about how they can help patients by supporting its appeals, projects and other fundraising activities.

Staff and volunteers will be on hand to explain the Sheffield Hospital’s Charity’s work, outline how people can get involved and sell branded clothing, mugs, key rings, pens and other items to help raise as much money as possible.

All the money will go directly towards improving the care provided by the hospital.

The hub will also provide a place for NHS staff to engage with the charity, learn about how to access charitable funds to make important changes that will benefit their patients and find out how they can become ambassadors for the charity across the hospital estate.

Duncan Batty, Head of Fundraising and Development at Sheffield Hospitals Charity, said: “We have always had the view that Sheffield Hospitals Charity should have prominent space in the main entrance of the all the city hospitals where there is a high footfall of patients and their families.

“There is a rich a history of patients wanting to say thank you by making a donation, leaving a legacy, or fundraising so that others will continue to receive the very best possible care .

“We want to make it easier for people to find us, and give them the ability to donate and find out more about fundraising or volunteering.

“The hub will also be a good place to build relationships with medical staff so they can learn how to access money so they can make a real difference in their area.”

The fundraising hub, based at the main entrance of the Huntsman Building at the Northern General Hospital, Herries Road, is now open on Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.