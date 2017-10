Two homes were broken into in Sheffield while the owners were on holiday, police have revealed.

Jewellery was stolen from a home in Moorbank Road, Sandygate, after the rear patio door was forced open.

Rochester Road, Lodge Moor

And cash was stolen from a house in Rochester Road, Lodge Moor, after another patio door was also forced.

Police investigations are underway.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.