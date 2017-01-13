Sheffield holidaymakers waste more than three hours at work looking for hols - and Spain will be top destination this summer

People in Sheffield spend more than three hours online at work looking for summer holidays - with Spain set to be the top destination for city folk this summer.

According to a new survey, 39% of people in Sheffield research and book holidays while at work, spending an average of three and half hours doing so.

And when it comes to planning an escape from the rat race, the 5th of the month is the most popular date for holiday bookings.

The findings from money saving website Voucherbox.co.uk also reveal that glum faces aren’t the only thing businesses must suffer as another fifth (18%) are considering holiday ideas while at their desk.

And not letting work deter them from shaking those gloomy blues, one in six employees will go so far as to book their holiday while at work – one in three doing so before 11am.

With nearly three quarters of the population sticking to Europe for some fun in the sun (21%). It will come as no surprise to learn almost a third of people in Sheffield are searching for some vitamin D on a beach holiday, the most popular destination being Spain. Other hit list destinations include France (10%), Greece (6%) and Portugal (5%).

Shane Forster, UK Country Manager at Voucherbox, stated: “January can hit us all quite hard, and seemingly in the pocket for employers. The research may come as a surprise to some, especially considering the majority of holidays bookings are done and dusted. On the plus side, that should have bought a few more smiles.”