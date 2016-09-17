Sheffield health hub set to open

A brand-new ‘hub for health and wellbeing’ is to open in Sheffield city centre on Monday.

Health insurance company Westfield Health is relocating its headquarters down the road to the former Milton House, on Charter Row. Westfield House – as it will be known – will feature a new customer hub with iPads for self-service, as well as a business lounge with dedicated meeting rooms and refreshments. The redevelopment of the building will include incubator spaces and an enterprise hub to support city start-up firms.