Sheffield has spent more on presents than any other UK city this Christmas, survey reveals

Big-hearted Sheffielders have spent more on presents than any other UK city this Christmas.

People from the city are brimming with Christmas spirit according to a study which looked at how much Brits have spent (and still intend to spend) this year on Christmas gifts.

The results revealed people of the Steel City will shell out almost £500 (£498) on friends and family.

Glasgow came a close second spending £495, while the folk of Liverpool came third in the table, splashing £458 on those nearest and dearest to them.

Bristolians shouldn’t get their hopes up because the West Country City emerged as positively “Bah Humbug” compared to other Cities in the poll, shelling out a modest £370 on Christmas gifts.

A spokesperson for Spring Fair, the UK’s leading gifting trade show, which commissioned the study, said: “There are lots of different ways to measure generosity – some people spend more and others like to put the due time, care and attention into selecting just the right thing for their loved ones.”

Top ten most generous cities in the UK this year

Sheffield £498

Glasgow £495

Liverpool £458

Manchester £449

London £437

Birmingham £427

Brighton £422

Cardiff £420

Edinburgh £404

Bristol £370