Sheffield half marathon shows the city at its best

Thousands of runners recieved a warm Sheffield welcome when the city’s annual half marathon took place - on the hottest day of the year so far.

Plusnet Yorkshire Half Marathon Sheffield 2017 The 7,000 runners head off on the course

Runners of all abilities completed the 13.1mile Plusnet Yorkshire Half Marathon course which started and finished in Sheffield city centre.

Among those taking part were serious athletes, club runners, charity particiapnts, novice half marathoners and several in fancy dress.

Thousands of supporters lined the route in the bright spring sunshine to cheer them on every step of the way.

There was music along the way and residents handed out extra food and drink to keep the runners fuelled up.

It was gold wigs and spray paint for this runner - picture Dean Atkins

Some struggled up the notoriously hilly section of the route along Knowle Lane and Ringinglow Road to the Norfolk Arms pub, but they got a reprieve as they headed back down Sheephill Road, down to Dore, upLimb Lane and back along Ecclesall Road to finish in the city centre.

A free glass of Erdingers alcohol free beer welcomed the runners at the finish.

Among those in fancy dress were two men who managed to highlight one of Sheffield’s most hotly debated issues - the felling of street trees.

One was dressed as a tree while the other followed him around the course, brandishing a fake chainsaw.

Runners in fancy dress enjoy their day - picture Dean Atkins

Joe Franklin, a former Sheffield resident, who finished second, said the support of locals was second to none.

Sheffield Lord Mayor Denise Fox who was at the finishing line to congratulate the participants said: “The support for the runners is amazing.”

A street tree and a council worker with a chainsaw - picture Dean Atkins