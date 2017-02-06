Sheffield green field site is 'sustainable' choice for housing, says developer

A developer says land for a proposed 34-home estate on the edge of Sheffield is a ‘sustainable’ housing site.

Redrow Homes wants to build on land off Platts Lane in Oughtibridge.

The site is designated as green field – not green belt – and has previously been allocated for housing by Sheffield Council.

The council does not usually look kindly upon the development of green belt land, but green field sites are considered more acceptable.

Redrow land director Matthew Barker said: “The site is within walking distance of a number of key services and facilities within the village of Oughtibridge and there are local buses serving Sheffield, Hillsborough and Middlewood.

"The site is 450 metres from Coronation Park, which is an excellent community play area, and around a third-of-a-mile from the centre of Oughtibridge and its shops. As such it is a very sustainable location for new homes.”

The company plans to build a new footpath along Oughtibridge Lane, and improve the roads nearby.

Mr Barker said: “This would include the installation of a traffic light control to safeguard pedestrians when crossing the existing railway bridge, which will benefit the owners of our proposed new homes as well as the existing residents of Fairholme Heights and houses located to the east of the railway line."

Redrow’s application also includes an area of open space to the northern part of the site, which the firm says will create a natural buffer between the houses and the land beyond.

The development will include affordable homes, and Redrow will pay about £105,000 towards infrastructure improvements.

If planning permission is granted, the firm hopes to start work in the summer.

