Sheffield Green councillors nominated for national awards

Two Sheffield councillors have been put forward for national awards.

Alison Teal and Magid Magid, both Green Party members, are nominees in this year's Councillor Achievement Awards, run by the Local Goverment Information Unit think tank and sponsored by fund manager CCLA.

Coun Teal, who represents Nether Edge and Sharrow, is named in the community champion category, while Coun Magid, the deputy lord mayor and member for Broomhill and Sharrow Vale, is up for young councillor.

Coun Teal's nomination reflects her part in the campaign against the felling of mature street trees, for which she has been arrested and made the subject of an injunction after protesting inside safety barriers.

The councillor was this week threatened with prison by the council for allegedly breaching the injunction order.

She said: “I am delighted members of the community have nominated me for this prestigious LGiU and CCLA Award.

“I want to thank fellow community campaigners who are from every political party, united for a common purpose, as well as the local Green Party, for supporting me in taking a stand on this issue.”

Coun Magid, a refugee from Somalia, was elected last year. He has been recognised in particular for his work helping young people across his ward and the city.

He said: “I’m honoured and grateful to have been shortlisted for this award.

"It wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my colleagues, and the amazing members of my ward whom I am privileged to represent.

“It’s now more important than ever for young people get involved in local politics and anything I can do to help and promote that, I will.”

Council leader Julie Dore was asked to congratulate the pair for their nominations by a member of the public at yesterday's full council.

Without naming the two Green councillors specifically, she said: "I would congratulate any councillor that has been recognised in one way or another for their duties within this city, to our citizens and to society in general."