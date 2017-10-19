Sheffield Girl Guide unit celebrate 75 years of family activities

Over the last 75 years, hundreds of girls and young women, from the age of five to 25, have joined the girl guides and become part of one of the biggest families across the world.

The 39th Sheffield Girl Guides was started in 1942, and has been run by Leader in Charge Amanda Tazzyman for the last twenty years.

A member of the 39th Sheffield Girl Gudies learns to abseil.

It is just one of hundreds of units which are run not just across the city, but across the country and even across the world.

Girls are split in to smaller sections within the family according to their age range and their abilities.

The Rainbows are girls aged five to seven, the Brownies are aged seven to ten, the Guides are aged ten to 14, and the Senior Section is for those aged between 14 and 25.

Ally Revill, who has been the leader at the 39th Sheffield (Wisewood Methodist) Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and The Senior Section for five years, said: “We have approximately 100 girls running through all four sections at the moment, and we are a very active group.

Rainbows from the 39th Sheffield Girl Guides camping at their Midsummer Fairy Madness camp, where they were celebrating the Rainbows 30th birthday in 2017.

“Our girlguiding family is definitely like a second family. We work very closely together to give all the girls in our community the opportunities which they may not normally get.

“My own three daughters are also in our unit; I have nine-year-old Keira, who is a Brownie, eleven-year-old Emily who is a Guide and 16-year-old old Beth who is a member of the senior section (TSS).”

It’s not just Ally who is keeping the girl guiding tradition within her own family.

Amanda Tazzyman also has three grown up daughters, two of which are still a part of the girl guiding family; one is a leader and the other helps her mum on camps when she is available.

Members of Rhe Senior Section of the 39th Sheffield Girl Guides walking with the Union Jack at the opening ceremony for 100th birthday of the senior section in 2016.

While the Girl Guides do all have lots of fun, there is also an educational basis to the activities they complete.,

Ally said: “The activities in each section’s programme follow an Educational Framework and are structured around five key elements, known as the five essentials.

“This structure ensures that we all support girls and young women to reach their fullest potential in a consistent way.”

These five essentials are; working together in small groups, encouraging self-government and decision making, ensuring a balanced and varied programme which is girl-led, caring for the individual and sharing a commitment to a common standard.

Ally added: “We like to include these in our badge work, which may include, crafts, games, singing, learning new skills and trying new things.

“Not only do we do these at our weekly meetings but we offer camping and pack holiday experiences, where we do many things including archery, abseil, bouldering walls, go karting, pond dipping and rafting - and the list goes on.”

Earlier this year, the 39th Sheffield group travelled to Switzerland with the 89th and 186th girl guide groups, which are based in Wincobank and St Catherine’s school, Firshill Crescent, Pitsmoor respectively.

It was the first international trip for the group, and a total of 45 girl guides made the journey to Adelboden - known as the home of girlguiding - after months of fundraising for the trip.

Ally said: “I can’t speak for the other units, but I know our girls worked extremely hard fundraising for the trip and raised aapproximately £400 each over a year and half, by doing various fund raising activities, such as tombolas, bag packing, bake sales and sponsored walks.

“The girls were extremely proud of themselves when we finally got there. It was definitely worth all the hard work.

Members of the 39th Sheffield Girl Guides at the 100th Brownie Birthday Camp.

“We swam in an open air pool under the snow covered alps, went white water rafting, tobogganed and climbed on a high ropes course on the top of mountains.

“We paddled in a glacier lake in the middle of the mountains at Oeschinsee. The senior section also went tandem paragliding and thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

“We visited the towns of Thun and Inkerlaken with their beautiful chocolate shops. We also walked to the top of Trummelbach Falls, a breathtaking waterfall inside a mountain.”

Ally encouraged girls and young women to join their local girlguiding family.

She said: “Girlguiding as a whole is always looking for new volunteers, Its an amazing experience and offers some fantastic opportunities.”

Visit www.girlguiding.org.uk/get-involved/become-a-volunteer/register-your-interest site to find your local group and get involved.