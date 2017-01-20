Sheffield ‘fugitives’ wanted for Channel 4’s new Hunted series

Channel 4 is looking for South Yorkshire folk to participate in its new Hunted series.

A prize of £100,000 is up for grabs and the show - illustrated here by recent fugitive's dramatic canal escape footage - will cover reasonable pre-agreed loss of earnings.

Its promotional poster says: “Have you ever wondered if you’ve got what it takes to disappear and go on the run, testing your wits to evade capture from some of the best hunters on the planet?

“We’re looking for aspiring ‘fugitives’ of all ages, men and women, to take part and do whatever it takes to disappear in 21st Century Britain.

“Perhaps you fancy your chances by going it alone, or maybe you’d like to escape with your family, friends or colleagues.”

“A prize of £100,000 will be shared equally between the fugitives who successfully evade capture.”

To apply visit www.huntedapplications.com site.

TRENDING STORIES:

Body found in South Yorkshire Tesco car park

Hundreds of cannabis plants found on Sheffield estate

Detectives rule out 'online dating site' theory over murder of South Yorkshire teenager

Doncaster named as top sex hotspot as Yorkshire revealed as number one place for dogging in UK

Sheffield United podcast: new episode available now

Sheffield United: How a former Blades boss polished a rough footballing diamond in Ethan Ebanks-Landell

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats