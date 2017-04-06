Sheffield football team’s mark of respect for tragic Scott

A Sheffield football team has retired its number nine shirt in honour of tragic young kickboxer Scott Marsden.

Scott, who died last month after falling ill suddenly during a national title fight, would have turned 15 last Sunday.

Hallam FC Under-15s, for whom he played as a winger, marked his birthday with a memorial game.

The club announced following the emotional occasion that it is retiring the number nine shirt as a mark of respect to Scott, who lived in Malin Bridge.

Sunday’s game against Rotherham Rangers was preceded by a minute’s applause for Scott, with his home and away shirts placed either side of the halfway line.

Hallam Under-15s manager Mick Grant, writing on the Sheffield and District Junior Sunday League website, said the match had been a ‘fitting tribute’ to a special young player.

“We remembered Scott this morning, each in our own way, a team-mate, a pal, a friend, somebody who could be relied upon to go to the final whistle,” he said.

“The game itself was a fitting tribute to the attributes that Scott brought to the game. Fiercely competitive, fair, no quarter asked, none given, each side gave everything.

“A game that Scott would have loved and excelled in. Fly high our Number 9. Forever on our wing.”

Scott, who has been described as one of the country’s most promising young kickboxers, joined Hallam FC Juniors five years ago and was a mainstay of the club.

He broke his leg in a tackle last autumn and was just returning from injury when tragedy struck during a kickboxing match in Leeds last month.

He collapsed during the bout on Sunday, March 14, and was rushed to hospital, where he died two days later.

A sea of floral tributes lay outside Forge Valley School, where he had been a pupil.

People have also paid their respects at Hillsborough Arena, where he trained as a kickboxer.