Search

Sheffield football star Jamie Vardy and wife Rebekah welcome new baby boy

Jamie Vardy in his Stocksbridge days.

Jamie Vardy in his Stocksbridge days.

0
Have your say

Sheffield football star Jamie Vardy and his wife Rebekah have announced the arrival of their second child.

Component:1.8326559.1484051574, , ,$mergedBody

Back to the top of the page