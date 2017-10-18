Sheffield football officials in world record attempt for charity

Sheffield is set to add another footballing first to the history books as a team of fans take on a world record attempt.

A team of match officials, who all work for city-based organisation We Are The Ref, will climb Mount Kilimanjaro in an attempt to secure a place in the Guinness Book of Records.

Former Premier League official and senior coach at the organisation, Mark Halsey, has been undergoing intensive altitude training as he prepares to lead a team of officials up the highest free-standing mountain in the world.

The challenge is being organised by the Steve Prescott Foundation, which raises funds for charity in memory of Steve Prescott MBE who died of a rare form of abdominal cancer in 2013.

Mark said: “Though I’ve been tested to the limit by top flight Premier League games in the past, that’s nothing in comparison to this.

“But the team are up for a challenge and we’re honoured to be teaming up with the Steve Prescott Foundation to make the world record attempt and raise thousands for charity in the process.

“The foundation holds a special place for my family following my own battle with cancer and my wife Michelle’s current fight with Leukemia.”

The climbing expedition will be professionally led, and Mark and his three team mates are hoping to raise over £20,000 for charity in total.

You can donate to Mark and his team online at www.justgiving.com/YATRKILI2017 site.

For more information, visit www.you-are-the-ref.com and www.steveprescottfoundation.co.uk.