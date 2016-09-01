Sheffield ‘firmly on radar’ for A&E improvements

Sheffield will be ‘firmly on the radar’ on plans to improve A&E performance in northern England, it has been promised.

Maddy Ruff, who is the accountable officer for the NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group, has been asked to join a board specialising in improving standards in accident and emergency departments in the north.

She is joining the regional board at the same time as a new A&E Delivery Board is established in the city.

Ms Ruff said: “I am delighted to have been asked to be a member of the North Region A&E Improvement Board, this will place Sheffield firmly on the radar and so it is imperative that change and improvement is driven through. It will also give me the opportunity to represent the challenges that Sheffield and other health economies are dealing with.

“The new board will be in place in September and will oversee the delivery of the local remedial action plan for Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, and ensure that the system-wide plan is developed and delivered.”

It comes after national targets to treat 95 per cent of emergency patients within four hours were missed at the Northern General Hospital in June and July.

Bosses said the situation had improved throughout August.

The new delivery board is being introduced next month in Sheffield after all local areas were told to bring in such organisations to drive up standards.

Ms Ruff added: “Following the national downturn in A&E performance, each health and social care economy has been asked to establish a delivery board.

“This will focus on improving performance in A&E to meet the national standard.

“The board will focus on urgent and emergency care and in addition to delivering the 95 per cent A&E standard, will focus on delivering key elements of the national strategy as well as transforming the local system.

“The Sheffield A&E Delivery Board is part of a new national governance infrastructure, designed to drive through the A&E improvements.”