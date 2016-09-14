Sheffield firefighters prevent flats from going up in flames

Old furniture was torched in an arson attack at a communal bin store in Sheffield.

The blaze, outside flats in Dyche Road, Batemoor, was discovered at 10.15pm last night.

Firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to any of the flats.

City firefighters also dealt with three wheelie bins set alight in Daresbury View, Arbourthorne, last night.

Two vehicles were found burning in Deep Lane, Shiregreen, last night but the cause of the blaze is not yet known.

Anyone with information on the arson attacks should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.