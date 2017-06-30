Sheffield film star Sean Bean gets married for the FIFTH time

Sheffield film and TV star Sean Bean has married for the fifth time this morning in a secret ceremony in front of close family and friends.

Sean, 58, exchanged vows with Ashley Moore, 32, in a ceremony at Axnoller Farm, Dorset on Friday morning.

An official image taken following the romantic ceremony in front of forty close friends and family show the actor smiling and clutching a bottle of beer as he stands alongside a beaming Ashley, sporting a traditional white lace wedding dress.

According to the Daily Mail, guests included actress Anna Friel, currently starring alongside Bean in Broken.

A spokesman said: "Anna's daughter Gracie was a bridesmaid and sung them a song, which was Can't Help Falling In Love by Elvis, and she played that on the guitar as Ashley walked down the aisle. There probably weren't more than forty people there."

He has four previous wives - Debra James, Melanie Hill, Abigail Cruttenden and Georgina Sutcliffe.

The Game of Thrones star first tied the knot with hairdresser Debra in 1981 when he was 21, but the pair divorced in 1988.

After falling in love with fellow student Melanie Hill after moving to RADA in London, the couple wed in 1990 and have two daughters - Lorna and Molly - together.

The pair divorced in 1997, the same year he married actress Abigail Cruttenden and their daughter Evie was born the following year. However, the marriage only last until 2000.

He married for the fourth time, to actress Georgina Sutcliffe at Marylebone Register Office in February 2008 but their marriage lasted for just two years.