A Sheffield family had to flee their burning home last night.

Firefighters said a dishwasher had begun to smoulder at the property in Wellbeck Road, Walkley, at about 8pm last night.

The occupants, a man and woman aged in their 40s and a teenage boy, managed to get out of the property unharmed.

A crew from Rivelin Fire Station were called out to deal with the incident.