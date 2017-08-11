Sheffield family's golden adventure at Special Olympics

A Sheffield family is celebrating a gold rush at this year's Special Olympics National Games.

Nathan Hill, aged 23, who is visually impaired, raced to victory in the 200m race at Sheffield Hallam University City Athletics Stadium on Wednesday at the country's biggest sporting event for people with learning difficulties.

Nathan Hill with his medal.

And the gold rush didn't end there for the Hill family, as Nathan's 18-year-old brother Jack is also on course to earn a Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award for volunteering to help ensure the event runs smoothly.

Among those cheering in the crowd was their mum Tracy who said she was bursting with pride for her two boys.

The 49-year-old nurse, of Stannington, said: "They have both done so well. It was a very close race but when Nathan came through the finish line we were so proud of him.

"He said afterwards that he was pleased with the medal but was more happy to have taken part."

Thousands attended the opening ceremony at Bramall Lane.

He finished the race in a time of 36.4 seconds.

And Nathan, who competes for the city's Top Club Athletics team, continued his sporting endeavors by taking part in the standing long jump in which he finished seventh and the 100m where he placed fifth. He is also taking part in the 200m relay later today.

And there is even more reasons to celebrate as Nathan's friend Heather Langden, who works with him at Nathan's Crafts and Tea Room in Stannington, also earned a gold medal.

The 21-year-old, who has Down's syndrome, took top spot in the shot putt.

Jack and Nathan Hill.

They are now planning to display their medals in the cafe.

Mrs Hill added: "We have had so much support from the customers it has been amazing. We are looking at creating an Olympics-themed cake and inviting customers in for a party.

"The event has been extremely well organised and the atmosphere has been great.

"It has been really inspiring to see so many athletes fulfilling their potential."

A total of 2, 600 athletes from across the country are competing across 20 sports this week. There is also a special delegation of 19 competitors who had made the long journey from Australia.