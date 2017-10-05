Sheffield Eagles are flying home after a four-year exile away from the city

Sheffield Eagles will soon by flying high again as their move back to the city was confirmed today.

The Rugby League club, who have played at four different venues in as many years, will step out onto the turf for the 2018 season at the Olympic Legacy Park in Attercliffe.

The move will delight Eagles fans who have had to clock up the miles in order to see their beloved team play - the latest temporary base saw loyal supporters drive up the M1 to Wakefield.

Attendances fell by around two-thirds since their move away from Sheffield but the club is hoping to attract fans back through the turnstiles.

Eagles haven't been without a proper home since 2013 when Sheffield Council bulldozed Don Valley Stadium to save money.

Club bosses feared the side may not be able to move back to Sheffield until at least 2019.

But discussions between the club, Sheffield Council and Legacy Park Ltd have brought the move back to the city forward.

A new 3,000 seater stand with semi-permanent terraces will be built in the long term but temporary seating structures, toilets, security, PA systems and other match day facilities will be ready for February to satisfy Rugby League requirements.

Eagles chairman, Chris Noble said the move will bring an 'exciting future' for the club

He said: “There has been a massive effort from everyone concerned to get us over the line. It has been extremely hard to bring to fruition but we have succeeded. We are back in the city where we should be.

"We are so happy to be back in the city of our birth after what has been an extremely difficult and worrying time.”

Richard Caborn, project lead from Legacy Park Ltd, created to develop the Olympic Legacy Park, said: “We have been involved in many discussions which have led to this positive outcome for the Eagles, the city and the Olympic Legacy Park. I am delighted for the Club and the city.

Coun Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure at Sheffield Council, said: “We are delighted that Sheffield Eagles will be back playing in the city, we have worked with Richard Caborn and the Olympic Legacy Park to secure funding for and develop a new multi-purpose, state of the art pitch for professional, community and educational use, which will be a great asset for Sheffield."