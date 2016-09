A Sheffield man caught carrying heroin and crack cocaine has been jailed for over three years for drug dealing.

Ishmail Kiwanuka, aged 30, of Batemoor Road, Batemoor, has been sentenced to three years and four months after pleading guilty to possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

He was stopped by police officers in Whittington Hill, Chesterfield, in July and found to be carrying drugs