Sheffield drug campaigner makes fundraising tattoo pledge

A man trying to raise £25,000 help young people stay away from drugs has pledged to get a tattoo if he hits a £1,250 target in two weeks.

Steve Shaw, 48, of Arbourthorne, has set up Dying for Drugs, a programme he hopes will tour South Yorkshire and the UK educating young people about the consequences of taking drugs.

He is raising money to get his programme off the ground, and has pledged to get a tattoo of a broken heart if 50 people donate £25 each in the next fortnight.

Steve, a former addict now 16 years clean, also wants to help those already suffering from drug abuse.

The money he plans to raise will go towards an educational video, presentation equipment, a website and a van to help take Dying for Drugs all over the region. He also hopes to raise money to support Sheffield drug charities through the website.

Steve wants drug education to be mandatory in schools, and plans to target parents and teachers, helping them to spot the warning signs of drug abuse.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dyingfordrugssavinglives

To contact Steve, follow him on Twitter @DyingforDrugs or e-mail Dyingfordrugs@gmail.com.