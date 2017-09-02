Sheffield drivers 'least likely' to help a stranded motorist

Drivers in Sheffield are the least likely to help a stranded motorist, a study has found.

Research found that Sheffield is the city where only one per cent of people are likely to always offer assistance to another motorist.

Sheffield is followed by three per cent of people in Nottingham, four per cent in Bristol and six per cent in Norwich.

The research, commissioned by Direct Line Car Insurance, found that people in Birmingham are the most likely to stop and help a stranded motorist.

A total of 16 per cent said they would help, followed by 15 per cent in Cardiff, 14 per cent in Newcastle and 12 per cent in Glasgow.

Out of all the people surveyed one in eight felt they did not have the skills required to help, and 9% assumed everyone has a mobile phone and can call for support on their own.

Direct Line managing director of motor insurance, Gus Park, said: "Even though we all like to think we'd do the right thing and offer help to someone if they are stranded after an accident, there are multiple factors drivers need to consider before stopping to assist a fellow motorist.

"Drivers should find a safe place to stop, off the road and somewhere they won't block the flow of traffic. They should also make sure it is safe before exiting their vehicle and take extra care when by the side of a busy road."