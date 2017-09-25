Sheffield dog owners fined for failing to microchip pets

Five dog owners in Sheffield have been fined for failing to microchip their pets.

The fines, costs and surcharges - totalling £2,480 - came after prosecutions brought by Sheffield Council.

Since last April, dog owners have been required to microchip their dogs and keep the details up to date.

In the latest prosecutions, Sheffield magistrates said that despite repeated letters and visits from enforcement officers, the five pet owners sentenced failed to take action.

Jade Deeley, age 39, of Herries Avenue, Shireciffe , fined £220 along with Wayne Thornton, 31, of Greenwood Drive, Darnall; Patrick Green, 61, of Hurlfield Road, Arbourthorne

and Kevin Gordon, 46, of Angleton Green, Manor, were found guilty.

They were also all ordered to pay costs of over £300.

Simon Bradshaw, 50, of Birchvale Road, Frecheville, was also found guilty and avoided a fine but had to pay costs of £200.

Councillor Bryan Lodge, Sheffield Council's cabinet member for environment, said: “We are pleased that the courts have taken a firm stance on microchipping of dogs. It is a legal requirement and provided the details are correct, makes it easier to reunite lost or stolen dogs.

“It is a pity that these dog owners chose not to microchip their pet despite the efforts of our staff.”

Sheffield Council microchips dogs for free, working in partnership with the Dogs Trust.

Appointments can be made by ringing 0114 2726758 or 07817 497 995.