Sheffield dog owner landed with £1,800 legal bill for failing to clear faeces from garden

A man who refused to clear dog faeces from his garden has been landed with a £1,844 legal bill after he was taken to court.

William Cocking, of Limpsfield Road, Wincobank, was prosecuted by Sheffield Council for causing a statutory nuisance through allowing a build up of faeces.

Sheffield magistrates heard complaints had been received about the state of Mr Cocking’s garden since 2014, and that council officers had contacted him about the matter on a number of occasions but he had failed to clean up his garden.

In February 2016, Sheffield Council served him with an Abatement Notice, which was ignored.

He was found guilty of two breaches of the order yesterday and was fined £880 as well as being ordered to pay court costs of £880 and a £44 victim surcharge.

Councillor Bryan Lodge, Sheffield Council’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “The council tries very hard to help residents to keep their land tidy.

"Accumulations like these can not only cause smell problems to neighbours but also encourages rats.

“We were disappointed that our communications were ignored and that it took a court case to deal with this matter.

“We hope that this sends a message out to all residents to keep their gardens tidy.”

