Sheffield dad stabbed to death was an 'important figure' in the community, close friend reveals

A Sheffield dad stabbed to death yesterday morning has been hailed as an 'important figure' in the community by one of his closest friends.

The Sheffield dad, named locally as Sami Alsaroori, was found murdered on the Wensley Estate in Page Hall at around midnight on Sunday, September 10.

Tributes quickly began flooding in for the young man from his family and friends, including from local taxi driver Nasar Raoof.

Mr Raoof, who is also chair of the Burngreave ward Labour party, said that he went to high school with the 31-year-old father but became 'best friends' in Year 9.

He said that the Page Hall community is still in shock following the tragedy and struggling to come to terms with the loss of a 'great young man'.

"I met Sami in Year 9 of high school and we went on an exchange trip to France and that's when I really got to know him and see what he was like as a person," Mr Raoof said.

"He was the kind of kid at school that everyone would look up to. He kept everyone happy, he was just one of those people.

"Everybody liked him and I never thought he would in any trouble, he was always a good person."

An emergency meeting has now been arranged at the Wensley Community Centre to address the 'crisis' in Page Hall, following Mr Alsaroori's death.

Mr Alsaroori's stepbrother, Mohammed Kaid, first revealed to the Star that he left behind a 6-year-old daughter and described him as a 'great dad'.

"I have been to see his mother and you need a heart of stone when you have one look at her. He has left behind a 6-year-old daughter which is heartbreaking," Mr Raoof said.

"I also have a six-year-old daughter and you can't help but put yourself in that position.

"When you saw him about he was always cheerful and joyful. He had an awful lot to live for, he had a daughter and a beautiful wife.

"The size of the crowd outside his house showed just what an important person he was in our community."

A 21-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder. He currently remains in police custody as enquiries continue.